Video shows moments leading up to deadly Alliance police shooting

ALLIANCE, OH — Alliance police have released body camera and surveillance video capturing the moments before officers shot and killed a man they say pulled a gun on them.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows Joseph D'Errico confronting a woman working at Wally Armour's car dealership.

D'Errico, 67, appears increasingly agitated in the video, at one point hitting the window of a vehicle parked in a service area, drawing the attention of the woman's co-workers.

Next, the video shows D'Errico walking to his truck; he pulls around, stops, and appears to point something at the woman.

She told co-workers it was a gun, and one of them called 911.

"A gentleman came into the back building and I guess pointed a gun at one of the employees. He seems to be intoxicated," the caller said.

The caller gave police D'Errico's license plate number.

An officer spotted him nearby and attempted to pull him over, but D'Errico did not stop.

Police followed him to an apartment complex on Johnson Avenue.

Body camera footage from the scene captures officers giving commands before a Taser was deployed and shots were fired.

"Put your hands on your roof, put your hands on the roof," an officer shouted at D'Errico. "Put your hands on the roof. Don't..." an officer said before the Taser and gunshots were heard on the recording.

Because police blacked out parts of the video, it's difficult to see what D'Errico did.

But in one clip of video, it appeared he raised a gun in his right hand.

At the scene Tuesday night, Alliance Police Chief Akenra X described what happened.

"At one point he was tased and didn't seem to respond to that, and then he reached around and came up with a gun," the chief said.

D'Errico died as a result of the shooting.

When asked if he believed his officers acted appropriately, the chief said, "Absolutely."

The three officers involved remain on administrative leave. Ohio BCI is now investigating the shooting.

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