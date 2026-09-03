Woman sues Brooklyn, Parma; says police officers failed to stop former Brooklyn officer from punching her

BROOKLYN, Ohio — A woman who was repeatedly punched in the face and head by a former Brooklyn police officer filed a lawsuit against the City of Brooklyn, City of Parma, and more than a dozen police officers involved in the incident Wednesday.

Melissa Tyler alleges multiple officers used excessive force, ignored her medical and mental health needs, and failed to intervene during the assault.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, comes four months after former Brooklyn police officer Paul Stein pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in her case.

READ MORE: Former Brooklyn Police officer pleads no contest to misdemeanor assault charge

"This didn't happen in a vacuum," Keith Hansbrough, Tyler's attorney, said. "This wasn't Paul Stein alone in a room with my client. She was surrounded by other police that were helping Stein and also committing violations themselves."

"It's heartbreaking," he added.

Arrest

The lawsuit alleges Tyler was experiencing both a mental health and medical emergency when two Parma police officers and a Brooklyn police officer arrested her on an outstanding warrant for aggravated menacing on Sept. 4, 2025.

Body camera video obtained by News 5 Investigators shows that officers struggled to put Tyler into the Brooklyn officer's police cruiser.

According to the complaint, Tyler was handcuffed and placed face down in the back seat, which put her at risk of asphyxiation.

On the video, one officer said, "We'll just lay you in there then."

A second later, another officer said, "Good enough."

Assault

Hansbrough said Tyler was in crisis and should have been transported to a hospital for care.

Instead, she was taken to the Brooklyn Police Department and placed in a restraint chair.

According to the complaint, Stein then stood on her shoeless feet for three minutes while other officers held her down.

Tyler complained that she was in pain, then spat on Stein.

Stein then punched her multiple times in the face and head.

The lawsuit alleges Tyler was not provided medical care after the assault. According to the complaint, officers then placed a spit hood on her head and put her in a jail cell.

Accountability

Stein was fired for assaulting Tyler and charged with misdemeanor assault in Parma Municipal Court.

"While my client was happy that justice came for Paul Stein in the form of criminal charges, she's heartbroken that nothing happened to any of the other officers," Hansbrough said.

"Defendant Stein was able to punch her because other officers were holding her down during it and not intervening. Why has there been no criminal action against them?" he said.

The lawsuit also names former Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke and current Brooklyn Police Chief Cindy Eschweiler, alleging they failed to adequately investigate the incident and the officers' actions, except for Stein.

Their investigation also found Stein's first strike could have been a "reflexive defensive action."

Wyckoff case

This is the second lawsuit Hansbrough has filed against Stein and the City of Brooklyn this year.

The other complaint alleges the City of Brooklyn, Mielke, and five other officers violated a Maple Heights man's civil rights by failing to investigate Stein and helping cover up his crimes.

The federal lawsuit alleges Stein hit JaJuan Wyckoff's vehicle and sped away from the scene in April 2025.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Police allegedly ignored red flags, helped cover up officer's hit-and-run, according to lawsuit

Wyckoff then followed Stein to the Brooklyn Police Department, where surveillance video captured Stein shoving, kicking, and stomping on him.

Stein was not disciplined in connection with the incident.

Police response

News 5 Investigators reached out to the Brooklyn Police Department and Parma Police Department.

Both declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Brooklyn Police Chief Cindy Eschweiler sent us the following statement: