Investigators search for alleged arsonist who set fire inside Cleveland's East Tech High School

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged arsonist.

Cleveland police and Cleveland fire investigators are trying to put a name to a face.

“We do not believe it is a student at the school, but I don’t know if there is a connection to the school,” said Karen Thompson, Chief of District Operations at Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Grainy images were captured by cameras early Saturday morning of the person investigators believe intentionally set fires inside East Tech High School.

“Any arson we take very serious,” said Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Norman said just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, an alarm alerted firefighters to the school.

“They made entry. They found a fire on a wall, like a padded wall underneath the basketball hoop. The fire was on the wall and on the floor. There was also another small fire by the entrance,” said Norman.

Someone broke a window to get inside the school and, once inside, set fire in the school.

“It’s extremely disheartening, it’s disheartening that somebody felt that strongly to enter a building and cause damage, “ said Thompson.

Thompson said that school is in session as normal. She expects the clean-up to be finished next week. The homecoming dance that was scheduled for Saturday night was moved to a nearby school.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the arsonist. Tips can be made at 216-252-7463 or by clicking here.