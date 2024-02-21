Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a new Superman movie being filmed in Cleveland?

Big-budget movies filmed in Cleveland are nothing new, but it appears Superman will be returning to his roots here in the Land as production begins on James Gunn's "Superman Legacy" movie.

On Tuesday, DC Film News, an unofficial account that tracks developments in the DC Comics film universe, tweeted the news.

EXCLUSIVE: 'SUPERMAN: LEGACY' to film in Cleveland, the birthplace of the Man of Steel.



The state of Ohio recently awarded Legacy over $11 million in tax credits for this commitment pic.twitter.com/aBvcId7nWy — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) February 20, 2024

While the project is being much kept under wraps, we know its development working title is "Genesis," and the Ohio Department of Development awarded a production by the same name more than $11 million in tax credits to Cleveland and Columbus for the shoot.

News 5 reached out to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, but they were unable to provide any further details.

According to ProjectCasting.com, there is a nationwide casting call for a leading speaking role in the film. CLICK HERE for details.

Superman Legacy is slated to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025, according to the announcement from DC.

The GCFC said that if a Cleveland-specific casting call goes out, it would be available on its website. Additionally, the GCFC has a newsletter available to alert subscribers to casting calls when they are announced.

Superman Legacy features David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. CLICK HERE to see the full list of cast and crew.

Superman was created by Clevelander Jerome "Jerry" Siegel. His former home is a historical landmark in the city, located at 10622 Kimberly Ave.

Watch a 2016 story highlighting Siegel's home as the "birthplace" of Superman:

Did you know Superman was 'born' in Cleveland?

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Other comic book movies that have been filmed in Cleveland include Captain America — The Winter Soldier, The Avengers, and Spider-Man 3, to name a few. CLICK Here for a complete list of films shot in our area.