Is the Veterans Memorial Bridge safe for these walking tours?

CLEVELAND — The lower level of Cleveland’s historic Veterans Memorial Bridge is set to undergo a significant transformation as part of a broader effort to upgrade and modernize this iconic structure.

Spearheaded by Cuyahoga County, in collaboration with the City of Cleveland and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the project aims to revitalize the bridge’s unused streetcar level, turning it into a public space complete with bicycle lanes, walking paths, and park-like areas.

These upgrades are designed to enhance the bridge’s functionality and community value.

The Veterans Memorial Bridge, commonly known as the Detroit-Superior Bridge, has been an essential part of Cleveland’s infrastructure since its opening in 1917.

Spanning the Cuyahoga River Valley and connecting Detroit and Superior Avenues, the bridge is a key link over the industrial Flats.

While the upper deck remains in regular use, carrying vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, the lower deck, originally designed for streetcars, has been closed to regular traffic since Cleveland’s streetcar service ended in 1954.

Over the years, the lower deck has been sporadically opened for public events and historical tours.

During a recent walking tour, News 5 noticed signs of deterioration that prompted further investigation. It appeared that pieces of the bridge were falling from the underside, raising concerns about the safety of pedestrians below.

Salt seeping through cracks in the bridge’s ceiling was also observed.

The bridge was rated five out of nine in its most recent inspection. It's a score indicating the need for regular maintenance but not immediate danger.

Although the bridge is still considered safe for its current use, the rating reflects a need for attention to prevent further degradation.

Matt Bruning, spokesperson for ODOT, explained the significance of the inspection results.

“The spalling concrete you noticed, for example, doesn’t affect the structural integrity of the bridge. It’s just the protective layer,” Bruning said.

He further noted that Ohio’s freeze-thaw cycle can exacerbate cracks, which, if left unchecked, could lead to more severe issues. For this bridge, teams are aware of this, monitoring and performing regular maintenance.

Given these concerns, the primary objective of the redevelopment project is to ensure the bridge's lower level is safe for public access.

Before any events or tours are held on the lower deck, extensive preparations are required to address potential hazards, including cleaning up debris, reinforcing weakened areas and conducting thorough inspections to ensure visitor safety.

“The bridge itself is structurally sound for how it’s being used right now,” Nichole English with Cuyahoga County emphasized.

If you do one of the historic walking tours of the bridge or attend an event, you'll sign a waiver because the lower part is not ready for people to be under it regularly. That’s why a lot of work goes into cleaning up the space for short-term use.

In addition to addressing safety, the project aims to reimagine the lower level as a public space that offers more than just a glimpse into Cleveland’s past. Plans include creating bicycle lanes, walking paths, and park-like areas that would once again make the bridge’s lower deck a key part of the city’s infrastructure.

The project recently got a major boost with a $7 million federal grant, part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America Agenda.

This money, from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, will help with the long-term plans to redevelop the lower deck. The grant builds on a 2013 federally funded study that first explored the idea and vision for the project.

“This region put together a really compelling proposal,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in an exclusive interview with News 5. “The combination of the bridge’s age, the clear need to address its condition sooner rather than later, and the safety benefits made this project a priority.”

One of the most notable aspects of the grant is that it does not require a local match, allowing all the funds to be directed toward the redevelopment efforts.

“It’s a game changer for us,” English says.

The bridge’s lower deck, with its expansive 3,000-foot corridor and panoramic views of the industrial valley and Lake Erie, holds significant potential for adaptive reuse.

The Rediscover Veterans Memorial Bridge initiative, led by Cuyahoga County, envisions reopening this historic space for regular public access, transforming it into a multifunctional area that could serve as a community activity and recreation hub.

Officials say they are committed to ensuring that every aspect of the redevelopment meets rigorous safety standards, including ongoing inspections and structural reinforcements, and addressing any new concerns during the project.

