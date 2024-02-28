Watch Now
'It could be a real bad situation' — Road signs are disappearing in Lorain Co.

News 5
Posted at 5:22 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 17:22:05-05

WELLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — What appears to be a dangerous and potentially deadly prank has the attention of the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.

“It could be a real bad situation,” said Nancy Frye, Wellington Township Resident.

Somebody is stealing road signs and stop signs at rural intersections in Wellington, Pittsfield and Huntington Townships.

“We’re talking intersections, major intersections, and if you’re not from around the area, you’re not going to know, and you’re going to go through what essentially was supposed to be a road sign, and an accident can happen,” said Lorain County Deputy Nicole Osborne.

All the signs that were taken down have gone back up. Osborne said they are increasing patrols in the areas to catch the thieves.

Osborne is asking residents to say something if they see something. She said anyone with information should call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.

