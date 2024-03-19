'It still feels unreal': Kent State prepares for first NCAA tournament appearance in decades

KENT, Ohio — Ringing the victory bell is a longstanding tradition after a Kent State win. It was an honor hard-earned by the women’s basketball team on Monday, after winning the conference title over the weekend.

“When I came here eight years ago, this was the goal. We’ve been working, really, every day since we’ve been here to accomplish this,” said head coach Todd Starkey.

The Golden Flashes beat Buffalo 78-60 in the MAC Championship on Saturday.

“It means a lot to me personally but, for these players, it’s something they’ll never forget,” said Starkey.

That’s especially true for redshirt senior Katie Shumate, who was named MAC Tournament MVP.

“It still feels unreal, honestly, but I'm just really proud,” said Shumate.

Shumate, an Ohio native, will go down as one of the top players in program history.

“All of our players have just fought for her all year. She's a player that's been here for five years [and] talented enough that, if she went in the transfer portal, she would've gotten picked up just like that,” said Starkey.

Shumate’s loyalty has paid off. The Golden Flashes are set to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2002.

“It wasn't even in my mind. Obviously, in my mind was winning the MAC tournament, but thinking we’d be able to do a selection show and all that - it was just crazy,” said Shumate.

Fifteen-seed Kent State will travel to South Bend, Indiana to face 2-seed Notre Dame in the opening round.

“I’m excited. I know that's a great place to play. The tradition that is there is insane. I'm really excited,” said Shumate.

“What an incredible brand that Notre Dame has and phenomenal women’s basketball program and history there. I think it's great for our players to be able to experience South Bend and all that is Notre Dame,” said Starkey.

As Shumate closes in on the final chapter of her collegiate career, it’s win or go home.

“I’m so happy she gets to experience this. She definitely is deserving,” said Starkey.

“If someone’s gonna do it, it will be this team, and I'm just really excited to do this with them. I couldn’t have asked for something better,” said Shumate.

Kent State tips off against Notre Dame on Saturday. The time is still to be determined.

