'It’s a dream come true': floral artist opens her first shop in Tremont

Tremont has long been considered Cleveland’s cozy corner for creatives.

The neighborhood has had some turnover recently of a couple of longtime establishments, but a special program is helping businesses grow and thrive.

Like Kate Rutter, an intuitive florist.

“They’re living, breathing, vibrational beings, and they offer so much joy, curiosity, grace, and comfort,” said Rutter.

Flowers are Rutter’s passion that’s bloomed into her profession.

“That’s a coral charm peony,” she said as she put together one of her unique designs.

Joy, curiosity, grace, and comfort are some of what you’ll feel, as well, when you enter her new storefront in Tremont.

“It’s a dream come true,” she said about opening her very first shop.

Rutter started her business at home about six years ago when she was pregnant with her son.

“I started with my custom deliveries; I would drive around with him,” she recalled. “Then, I started taking small weddings and events once I got a sitter, and that grew exponentially. Then, I started doing set work.”

Rutter’s floral designs have been featured in recent catalogs for Arhaus.

Her’s is the newest shop to occupy Tremont West’s incubator space at 2406 Professor Avenue, designed to help entrepreneurs get started.

“Our organization owns the building and we rent out the storefront for below market rate,” said Donna Grigonis, economic and real estate development director for Tremont West.

Grigonis oversees the incubator, which she said prioritizes supporting minority and women-owned businesses.

“We had 18 businesses apply for the space this year,” she said. “Last year we had about half that amount. It tells me that the success is speaking for itself, and people want to be in the neighborhood.”

She said the incubator started more than a decade ago.

The previous occupant, Cool Water Dry Goods, had great success and now resides just across the street.

Grigonis said some previous tenants of the incubator have also decided a storefront isn’t for them. She said that’s the goal, too. To allow people a safe place to explore business possibilities without so much financial risk.

Rutter said she couldn’t be happier to be in Tremont and feels supported by Tremont West and her fellow creators and small business owners there.

She said she feels fortunate.

Her first few months will be rent-free as she works to get established, but as Rutter’s proven, her future is as bright as the flowers she designs.

“The unfolding of my business- from having a newborn, being a solo parent, the pandemic, to now -- again, it’s just divine timing,” said Rutter.

As her son now prepares to enter kindergarten, Rutter too begins a new chapter at 2406 Professor. Her advice for others in growing their dreams: Stay true to you.

“Make and do what feels good to your heart instead of what you feel like people want to see,” said Rutter.

Rutter is having a grand opening celebration with a block party on June 8 from 12– 5 p.m., just outside the store on Professor in Tremont.

All are welcome. There will be a DJ, snacks, drinks, flowers and goods from Earthen Goose Ceramics, Harkin Leather Goods and The Rebel Reserve.