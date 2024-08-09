Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'It's a real brotherhood': DT Quinton Jefferson talks joining Browns in 9th NFL season

The Cleveland Browns signed DT Quinton Jefferson this past March. In his ninth NFL season, Jefferson adds more veteran presence to a dominant defensive line.
Posted
and last updated

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns signed DT Quinton Jefferson this past March. In his ninth NFL season, Jefferson adds more veteran presence to a dominant defensive line.

The Browns are Jefferson's fifth team in five years. Over that span, he played for the Seahawks (2016-19, 2022), Bills (2020), Raiders (2021) and Jets (2023). He's appeared in 103 career games with 62 starts, recording 192 tackles, 26.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Last season, Jefferson started 14 games for the Jets, logging 34 tackles and a career-high six sacks. His season was cut short, though, after suffering tears to both sides of his groin, which required surgery over the offseason.

Jefferson spoke one-on-one with News 5 sports anchor Carly Mascitti about his recovery, decision to sign the Browns and how his Pittsburgh-based family is handling him suiting up for an AFC North rival.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for exclusive coverage!