'It’s a very bold move': 3 classic cars stolen from locked business parking lot

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A classic car heist in Garfield Heights.

“It’s a very bold move,“ said Abe Hamed, Inshi Automotive.

Early Thursday morning, police said a 1978 black Pontiac Firebird, a 1972 gold Cadillac Deville, and a 1972 Chevy Chevelle were stolen from inside a locked parking lot outside of a business on busy Broadway Avenue.

“They went right for the cars of value,” said Hamed.

Surveillance cameras caught a U-Haul van pulling up; someone got out, ran around the building, cut the power, and disabled the cameras. The car crooks then tore off the locked gate right off the hinges and went to work stealing the expensive rides.

Hamed believes several people were involved, and it took at least an hour to get all three cars off the lot.

“Drove one out, towed or trailered the other two,” added Hamed.

“One of the three was blocked in by a locked vehicle. They shattered the window on the car and pushed it right out the gate to gain access to the Firebird,” explained Hamed.

Hamed believes the building and his cars were cased, and the elaborate plan was hatched by thieves connected to the car industry. Hamed posted the cars to a Facebook page; a tip led him and Garfield Heights police to the Cadillac.

The other two cars are still missing. That’s why Hamed is now offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of getting the cars back. Call Garfield Heights police with information.