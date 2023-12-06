'It's Amazing': Glenville wins back-to-back football state championships

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, Glenville High School has done something that no other Cleveland Metropolitan School District team has done before: win back-to-back football state championships.

"Being from where we're from, it's amazing," says Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr.

"I knew it was gonna happen because everybody always said our Class of 2024 was gonna be special," says Glenville senior Bryce West, who is committed to playing college football at Ohio State.

The Tarblooders beat Archbishop Alter in a dominant 38-3 finish for the Division IV title on Saturday.

"A lot of our guys are going to big-time colleges. We grew up all playing on the same team since we were like 6, so I just knew, when we came to high school, it was gonna be - not say easy - but we're comfortable with each other," explains West.

"There was something magical Saturday night with the children. They just came out, they attacked and they just took the hope away from [Archbishop Alter] out the gate, so I just think they showed up because they knew the purpose of winning," says Ginn.

One of Glenville Football's many achievements includes a major milestone for Ginn. He now has double-digit state titles. The football team's championship win marks his 10th as a head coach.

"I've never coached as a career of wins and losses. I just coach to save lives. I feel good about the win, but it really don't mean nothing to me," says Ginn.

While Ginn, a NFHS National High School Hall of Fame coach, reflects humbly on his feats, his impact is felt community-wide.

"Coach Ted Ginn really represents the best of our city. He's resilient. He has amazing integrity. He loves our city, and he loves these young men," says Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

"You have to have a purpose of why we play. We're not just playing to win the game. We're playing to be the example of hope for everybody else and to show the world that we can achieve at the highest level from the inner city of Cleveland," says Ginn.

The Tarblooders were honored in a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday.

