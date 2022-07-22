LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Just five days into the city of Lakewood's bike and scooter share pilot program--business owners are already demanding changes and answers.

“It’s definitely impacting my patients, and that’s what I’m standing up for," said Dr. Greg DeVor, owner/dentist of Greg DeVor DDS.

Lakewood area dentist DeVor was admittedly caught off guard when he looked outside his office window and spotted a makeshift electric scooter station taking shape.

"By 8:30 there was seven scooters sitting out here," he said.

Several scooters now rest steps away from his Madison Avenue practice.

DeVor says he isn't "anti-scooter."

In fact, he says he supports the healthy initiative.

His concern though is for his elderly and handicapped patients who use the space to get dropped off and safely exit their cars.

He told News 5 they now must walk over scooters or go around the block and walk an even farther distance.

“By noon I had a half a dozen complaints from our senior citizen patients that were unable to pull up as they normally do to get dropped off.”

Devor says he didn't receive a call, e-mail, or letter from the city.

In fact, he says he was told since it's technically a temporary structure, the city legally wasn't required to notify him.

News 5 reached out to the city of Lakewood for answers about Devor's and other business owners' concerns.

A spokesperson released the following statement, in part, regarding the now 12 stations found across town:

"One of the City’s hopes for the Bicycle / Scooter Share Pilot Program is that it will actually contribute to alleviating parking issues by encouraging alternate modes of transportation, thus reducing the number of cars in use. Any social media commentary that states or suggests that parking spots or 'loading: unloading' spaces were taken away is simply incorrect. The area noted in the social media post in question at the intersection of Wyandotte and Madison has always been marked as 'no parking,' and has never been designated by the City as any form of 'loading' zone. Please see the attached time indexed image from Google Maps taken in July 2021 for reference. City ordinances actually forbid parking of larger vehicles (cars and trucks) within 20 feet of a crosswalk to protect pedestrian safety, therefore the area in question would not qualify for a 'parking,' 'loading,' or 'drop off' zone for use by cars and trucks."

DeVor says he's now in a holding pattern, feeling for his patients, but forced to wait out the 30-day pilot program until it expires.

“The older patients, the elderly, they have a hard enough time moving around. My mom turns 80 on Friday. I know the plight of the older folks, and I see it all the time," he said.

The City of Lakewood is encouraging residents with concerns to speak up and share their thoughts.

They say that feedback will be considered during the pilot program.

For more information about the new program or to report any issues, CLICK HERE. You can also call the Lakewood non-emergency line at 216-521-6773 to report a problem.