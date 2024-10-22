'It’s hurtful': Lorain family loses everything in suspected arson fire

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain family is starting over after a weekend fire destroyed their home and nearly all their belongings. Investigators suspect the fire, which started at a house next door, was set intentionally.

“I’m just grateful we got out of there alive,” Jessica Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez and her children are temporarily staying with her mother while they figure out their next steps. She explained the family had been enjoying a leisurely Sunday afternoon when a neighbor knocked on their door to inform them of smoke coming from the house.

“It was like a mommy instinct - just run upstairs, grab your children and get out as fast as you can. And that’s what I did,” Gonzalez recalled. “And I thank God because the rooms upstairs were the first ones to get torched.”

Gonzalez and her four children, ages 5, 10, 12 and 15, all escaped from their home uninjured. A neighbor helped rescue the family dog, but they were unable to grab many belongings.

“As soon as I turned around and saw my house on fire, I just broke down,” she said. “I don’t want to say I’m homeless, but we are. We lost our home. We lost everything. The trauma my kids are going through is tough.”

The Lorain Fire Department said a crew was on the scene within minutes of the call Sunday afternoon. Firefighters believe the fire started at the house next door to the Gonzalez family.

“We did a primary fire attack and a primary search on both houses at the same time,” said Lorain Fire Capt. Joe Houdeshell.

No one was inside the neighbor’s house when crews arrived, and the entire Gonzalez family escaped safely.

Other neighbors immediately alerted fire investigators about noticing suspicious activity before and during the fire.

Houdeshell said, “It is definitely under investigation by our fire prevention bureau and the State Fire Marshal.”

The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire arson. Investigators told News 5 that one person is in custody but has not been officially charged with a crime.

Gonzalez said she was shocked and frustrated to learn the fire was likely set intentionally.

“You work so hard for what you have and for someone to be so careless and not think about anybody, it just hurts. It’s hurtful,” she said.

The family received immediate assistance from the Red Cross and Lorain Fire Department's All Call Charities services.

Relatives, neighbors and strangers have also been stepping up to help the family as they rebuild their lives.

“I’ve had people reach out asking me for clothes size, shoe size, what they need. It’s just amazing,” said Jessica’s sister Jacqueline Gonzalez.

She has created an online fundraiser to help provide financial relief for the young family. You can click here to contribute.

She is also planning a donation drive on Thurs., Oct. 24, from 4-8 p.m. at the Pikewood Manor apartment complex at 1780 Lorain Boulevard in Elyria.

They are requesting help with the following necessities:

Clothing:



For 5-year-old toddler (girl): size 5T clothing, toddler size 8 shoes

For 10-year-old (girl): size 7 / 8 clothing, size 2 shoes

For 12-year-old (girl): size 10/12 clothing, size 3 1/2 shoes

For 15-year-old (boy): size large, pant size 32/34, size 9 1/2 shoes

For mom: size small-medium clothing, women's pants size 3, shoe size 4 1/2-5

Also accepting:

Winter gear (coats, hats, gloves, etc.)

Bath towels and toiletries

Detergent

Blankets

Pillows

Toys

Book bags and school supplies

Food items:

Cereal

Juice

Milk

Bread

Ramen

Water

Gonzalez was renting the Brownell Avenue home from a family friend but had hoped to purchase it eventually. She said she’s uncertain about her next steps but is remaining optimistic.

“I know it’s a tragedy, but it’s a new beginning also,” she said.