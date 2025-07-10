'It's not working': Lorain mayor calls for review of fireworks ordinance

LORAIN, Ohio — Independence Day is over, but a conversation about fireworks is just beginning in Lorain. This week, the mayor asked city council members to reconsider the city’s current fireworks ordinance.

“It’s not working. We know it’s not working,” Mayor Jack Bradley said during the July 7 city council meeting. “I’m imploring you - let’s get another ordinance, let’s get rid of them.”

In 2022, the city passed an ordinance allowing residents to discharge consumer-grade fireworks within designated hours on certain holidays, including July 4th.

“I just know a lot of residents, even in my own neighborhood, were concerned about - not so much the fireworks on the 4th of July - but people firing them off on other days,” Bradley told News 5. “It seemed like the 4th of July started on Memorial Day.”

He pointed out the potential dangers and nuisance fireworks can cause for people and pets.

On Independence Day, the Lorain Fire Department said improperly discarded fireworks ignited a home on West 25th Street.

“It was a wild night that night. A lot of people were lighting them off,” said Michelle Berens, who lives next door.

She explained she could smell the smoke before she caught a glimpse of flames on the corner of her neighbor’s house through her bedroom window.

“The fire department was hacking at the house to make sure everything was out because it was still burning,” she said.

No one was hurt, but the mayor said the incident demonstrates the dangers of fireworks.

“I’d hate to see someone actually seriously injured from a commercial-grade firework and then we react. So I think it’s better to have the debate before we have a serious incident,” he said.

He proposed a total ban or additional restrictions, like permits, for using fireworks.

“I think we need to have some additional restraints placed on our citizens so that they’re not disturbing the peace and quiet of their neighbors and residents of the city,” he said.

Lighting fireworks outside of the legal window is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fine. Some believe imposing that penalty could be more effective than a total ban.

“I think they need to enforce it a little bit more,” Berens said.

City Council member Mary Spellacy first raised the issue of fireworks enforcement during the July 7 meeting. She told News 5 she’d like the council to hold public hearings to inform the new policy.

Bradley said that could happen before the end of the year.

Some neighbors, like Berens, said they just want the celebrations to be safe.

“I think they need to be more responsible,” she said.