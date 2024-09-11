It's Suicide Prevention Month. Here's how awareness is being raised

CLEVELAND — An alarming issue plaguing the black community is front and center during a vigil in Cleveland on Tuesday.

“People tend not to believe this, but Black Ohioans now have a higher suicide rate than White Ohioans over the last 20 years. Certainly not in terms of numbers, but in terms of rates,” said Male Behavior Health and The Center for Men & Boys Founder and Clinical Director Jewel Woods.

Because of this concerning statistic, Jewel Woods told News 5 he’s advocating for suicide and black mental health through the Black Suicide Remembrance Vigil, which took place at Cleveland’s Murtis Taylor Human Services System and across other cities in Ohio on Tuesday.

Advocates like Adrianne Mathis joined the event to raise awareness, especially given that Sept. 10 marks Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day, happening during the same time as Black Suicide Prevention Week.

“When we have more conversations like this, other people feel like they can also have those same conversations,” said Mathis, president of Jalen’s HOPE.

Dressed in teal and purple, Mathis stood before a small group to honor her son Jalen, who died by suicide at just 19 years old in December 2021.

“I don’t hide the fact that Jalen died by suicide, and I learned through loss that suicide is death by another name,” said Adrianne.

Adrianne said she and her family are even learning the power of their voice through the founding of Jalen’s HOPE, which stands for heal, overcome obstacles, pursue purpose and evolve; an organization that gives people the freedom to talk and not be silenced by the shame that she says is sometimes experienced when it comes to suicide.

“It’s a stain in the family history, and this event gives people who have experienced suicide to say yes this happened, but we are taking control of the situation,” said Adrianne.

Control, to also spread awareness, reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and black mental health and lift up black lives lost to suicide by making sure people, including Adrianne and her husband Bryce, are seen and heard.

“When people really understand who they are as a person, a lot of the things that challenge them, they can overcome if they look deeper within themselves,” said Jalen’s HOPE Board Member, Bryce Mathis.

As Black Suicide Prevention Week continues, there is a virtual conversation happening this Thursday for Black parents confronting Black youth suicide.

The event is on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Click here to register.