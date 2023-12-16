Watch Now
Jane is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Jane is a 5-year-old Retriever/Lab Mix
CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Jane:

Meet Jane, an adult dog whose heart is brimming with love and affection. She's a sweet, cuddly canine who can turn any frown upside down with her infectious joy. Jane loves to cuddle, which is the perfect antidote to a long, stressful day. She loves toys and is very playful; her energy is contagious, and she'll keep you active. Jane would make a wonderful friend who will shower you with love. Her sweet nature and playful spirit make her the perfect addition to any home. Adopt Jane, and you'll gain a loving, loyal companion who will make every day brighter.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Jane and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

