JD Vance's plane returns to Milwaukee shortly after departure due to a door seal malfunction

MILWAUKEE — JD Vance's plane returned to Milwaukee shortly after departure and then quickly took off again after a campaign stop on Friday.

The emergency landing was made due to a malfunction with the door seal, according to a Vance spokesperson.

Once the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.

Vance was in Milwaukee to make remarks at the Milwaukee Police Association. He also gave an exclusive interview to Charles Benson.

Watch: JD Vance speaks 1-on-1 with Charles Benson:

Vance blames Harris for high housing costs in interview with TMJ4

President Trump also recently experienced plane issues. His plane was diverted due to a mechnical issue just last week.

