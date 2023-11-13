Watch Now
Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastika graffiti in Brooklyn, OH; volunteers help with clean-up

MEMBERS OF SUBURBAN TEMPLE - KOL AMI
Posted at 7:09 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 19:10:16-05

A Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn, just west of Cleveland, was vandalized Sunday afternoon

The photos above, provided by the Members of Suburban Temple - Koi Ami, show the vandals spray-painted swastikas on headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland shared their disappointment regarding the incident via Facebook:

Approximately 20 volunteers took it upon themselves to remove the graffiti from the headstones.

News 5 has reached out to authorities; this story will be updated when we learn more.

