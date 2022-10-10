John Carroll University launches new nursing program

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — John Carroll University is getting into the healthcare field by announcing the launch of a brand new nursing program.

The higher learning commission has given the bachelor of science nursing program full approval. Students will train and study in two state-of-the-art labs, one with the latest in mannequin simulators for increased realism.

Both labs are set to open in January.

John Carroll Provost and Academic Vice President Steve Herbert says the program will offer a unique opportunity for well-rounded students.

"We're looking at how do we allow students, our nursing majors, to have minors that are significant to them, perhaps a second major in some cases, be athletes and present and involved in student activities and then also become a nurse. So that's a differentiator for us, in a sense it's a philosophy of the whole person caring for the whole person," Herbert told News Five.

If you'd like to learn more about the new bachelor's in nursing program from John Carroll, visit bsn.jcu.edu

