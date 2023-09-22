John Christ Winery in Avon Lake closing its doors Oct. 1

John Christ Winery in Avon Lake made the somber announcement that it will close its doors next month, calling it "an extremely difficult decision to make."

The winery posted on its website that the last day it will be open is Sunday, Oct. 1.

"We have come to a point in time, after suffering through the COVID years, that we find ourselves without a full-time manager and winemaker," the winery said. "Unfortunately, we need to close our doors and regroup for the future."

The winery urges anyone who has gift certificates to use them by Oct. 1.

The winery's hours are Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

"We will cherish the fun and good times and appreciate everyone who has supported us over the years," the winery said.

