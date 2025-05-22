'Joseph House' organization gifts refugee students in Cleveland with bikes during giveaway

Suddenly, the bicycle racks are full outside Natividad Pagan International Newcomers Academy on Cleveland’s West Side, each one paired with a proud owner.

“Joseph House,” a local non-profit dedicated to supporting refugee resettlement in Cleveland, teamed up with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide 85 bicycles to students. The Village Bike Co-Op helped the cause, as did St. Joseph’s parish in Avon Lake.

It’s very special for students like Alenge Welongo.

“This is my first one,” he said.

Alenge is from Congo in central Africa, and is now going to school here. It can take him almost 45 minutes to walk to class. His new bicycle will help him integrate into his new surroundings and also provide independence on two wheels.

This is the fourth year for the bike giveaway.

“And it gets bigger and better each year. This year it’s an amazing event,” said CMSD’s Khwater Nayef.

Karyna Faryna from Ukraine was able to take one of the bicycles home.

“This is my first one in the United States, so I’m so happy!” Faryna said.

Clevelanders made this happen, welcoming our city’s newer residents with a gift that means so much.