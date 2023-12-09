Watch Now
Junior Achievement teaches students financial literacy across Northeast Ohio

High school students in Northeast Ohio competed in a Stock Market challenge on Friday.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 11:47:05-05

Junior Achievement spent months going into classrooms across the area to teach students financial literacy.

The Stock Market Challenge is a live simulation where students can take what they've learned from Junior Achievement and apply it to the real world.

"I've gotten a good amount of knowledge on the Stock Market and I've got quite a bit a lot on taxes which I had no knowledge of before here," Polaris Career Center senior Evan Thome said.

Chagrin Falls won the competition this year by making the most money.

