Junior Achievement teaches students financial literacy across Northeast Ohio

High school students in Northeast Ohio competed in a Stock Market Challenge on Friday.

Junior Achievement spent months going into classrooms across the area to teach students financial literacy.

The Stock Market Challenge is a live simulation where students can take what they've learned from Junior Achievement and apply it to the real world.

"I've gotten a good amount of knowledge on the Stock Market and I've got quite a bit a lot on taxes which I had no knowledge of before here," Polaris Career Center senior Evan Thome said.

Chagrin Falls won the competition this year by making the most money.