East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former Councilman Ernest Smith guilty on multiple charges

CLEVELAND — The jurors hearing the theft-in-office case of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, 56, and former Councilman Ernest Smith, 49, have reached a verdict.

King was found guilty on one count of theft in office, four counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of representation by a public official or employee, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation.

He was found not guilty on one count of theft in office and one count of representation by a public official or employee.

Smith was found guilty on one count of theft in office, one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation, one count of misuse of credit cards and two counts of theft.

“Mayor King’s conviction was inevitable,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “The citizens of East Cleveland deserve better than what their municipal government has provided them. I am hopeful, under the new leadership of Mayor Sandra Morgan, that the city is now headed in the right direction.”

Jury deliberation started on Wednesday following closing arguments:

Jury to decide fate of East Cleveland mayor and former councilman on theft in office charges

The mayor was accused of authorizing more than $76,000 in city contracts and payments to businesses owned by King or his family. The mayor was also accused of improperly providing a city car and a fuel card to Smith.

Prosecutors argued that the case boiled down to a disregard for and disdain of the law, contending that public servants can't make their own rules.

During closing arguments, King's attorney, Charles Tyler, insisted there was no evidence King was involved in the purchase of supplies from a family-owned business and said that tens of thousands of dollars in rent payments from the city's domestic violence program to another family business weren't from a city department but instead from an independent agency that didn't get a dime of city money.

Smith's attorney, Michael Lisk, denied that the former councilman had misused a city car and gas card, which investigators claim Smith used for personal purposes. However, his attorney stated that there is no evidence to support this. Smith maintained that he only used city vehicles for city business.

King was suspended as mayor earlier this year after he was indicted. Smith was recalled and lost his seat on council.

We're told both men plan to appeal these convictions.

King and Smith will be sentenced on June 9 at 10:30 a.m.