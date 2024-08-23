‘Just give the food away:' Broadway Mary's bids farewell with gift to customers

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain restaurant’s final day of business became an act of service.

Broadway Mary’s shut its doors indefinitely on Wednesday. The downtown breakfast and lunch spot was known for its eclectic, vintage decor, complete with a wall of records, giant disco ball and working retro TV often playing mid-century cartoons.

“All of the old decor and the old jazzy music, it’s the whole everything,” said customer Myra Hernandez.

Liz Sniezk added, “She just really knew how to make this place shine. And maybe it’s because of the disco ball.”

Sniezk is the mother of owner Mary Szefcik. She told News 5 that she’s watched her daughter work tirelessly to build a business, combining her passions for food and community service. This week, Szefcik announced in a social media post that she would shut down the restaurant.

“This is tearing me up because this was her dream,” said Sniezk.

Broadway Mary’s opened in February 2020, just weeks before the world shut down during a global pandemic. The restaurant weathered the health crisis and a large construction project in downtown Lorain. But Szefcik, a single mother to a 6-year-old daughter, explained inflation and stagnant sales have made the business’ overhead and operation costs untenable.

“Food costs have gone up extremely high with minimal foot traffic. We’re in a destination location,” said Szefcik. “But it wouldn’t be fair to my loyal customers to say, ‘That’s it. We’re done. We’re closed.’”

Instead of closing unceremoniously or operating business as usual on the last day, Broadway Mary’s served customers free of charge Wednesday until supplies ran out.

“My daughter came up with the idea actually,” Szefcik said. “She’s like, ‘Just give the food away.’”

A line snaked through the door as Broadway Mary’s opened on its last day. Customers eager to order one last loaded breakfast burrito, avocado toast or chicken and waffles said the free food was a typical gesture from the restaurant’s proprietor.

“It just goes to show what a beautiful heart she has,” said Hernandez.

Many patrons detailed Szefcik’s acts of service throughout Lorain. Some recalled her preparing deliveries for homebound individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating meals to school groups and others, or giving away warm clothing during the winter months.

“You could pull a lunch ticket off the wall and get breakfast or coffee for free. She used to put out mittens and gloves and hats on the fence,” said customer Lori Olson.

Others spoke highly of the welcoming environment at Broadway Mary’s, from breakfast meetings to karaoke and after-hours events.

“It builds camaraderie, it builds friendships. That’s what this world needs,” said customer Debbie Siss.

Szefcik said she was moved by the showing of support Wednesday and positive comments on social media.

“I didn’t realize how much of an impact I had on so many lives. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was like a wake-up call for me too,” she said.

A proud Lorain native, Szefcik said she’s rooting for the city’s future.

“I just got the Lorain Palace chandelier tattooed on me. I’m 100% Lorain. I love Lorain,” she laughed, also showing off her first Lorain-themed tattoo - an image of a lighthouse with “Been lit since 1917” inscribed.

The former Broadway Mary’s owner said she’s a fierce advocate for Lorain’s revitalization and investment in the community.

“Lorain needs it. They deserve good things here,” she said.

While she acknowledged her next steps are not yet concrete, she hopes to work in another capacity where she can give back to the community.

“I feel like I need to continue my mission and that’s bringing back Lorain,” Szefcik said.