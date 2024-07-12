Kaulig Companies Championship honors military at Firestone Country Club in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Kaulig Companies Championship continued at the Firestone Country Club in Akron on Friday. It was all about showing appreciation for the men and women who have served our country.

Friday’s events kicked off with an opening ceremony featuring the University of Akron Marching Band performing the National Anthem. There was also free admission for the military, veterans, and first responders.

The Kaulig Companies Championship partnered with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that gives scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Tiffany Eckert was one of the recipients, along with her two kids, ages 19 and 20.

Eckert’s husband, U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Eckert died in 2005 from injuries he sustained in an IED explosion while serving in Iraq. Erkert told News 5 that when blessings like this come into her life she feels Andy with her.

“It’s incredibly meaningful, it’s an extension between heaven and Earth,” she said. “It’s, to me, like a nod from above. It’s Andy saying ‘hello’ and a grateful nation saying ‘thank you.’”

Eckert said the scholarships will make all the difference as she pursues her education at the same time as both her kids. They each received $5,000 per school year for their education.