Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Keep the foot on the gas pedal': RHP Ben Lively's route to the best season of his career

When the Guardians signed RHP Ben Lively over the offseason, it wasn't considered a "flashy" addition to the roster. Now, Lively is Cleveland's most reliable arm.
Guardians Phillies Baseball
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — When the Guardians signed RHP Ben Lively over the offseason, it wasn't considered a "flashy" addition to the roster. Now, he's their most reliable arm. Lively is having the best season of his career and has the lowest ERA in Cleveland's starting rotation.

News 5 sports anchor Carly Mascitti sat down exclusively with Lively to discuss the course of his career, taking advantage of opportunities and how it feels to provide consistency for a team that has given him a fresh start.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through