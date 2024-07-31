'Keep the foot on the gas pedal': RHP Ben Lively's route to the best season of his career

CLEVELAND — When the Guardians signed RHP Ben Lively over the offseason, it wasn't considered a "flashy" addition to the roster. Now, he's their most reliable arm. Lively is having the best season of his career and has the lowest ERA in Cleveland's starting rotation.

News 5 sports anchor Carly Mascitti sat down exclusively with Lively to discuss the course of his career, taking advantage of opportunities and how it feels to provide consistency for a team that has given him a fresh start.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.