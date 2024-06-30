Kent Blossom Music Festival Returns for 56th Season

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Blossom Music Festival, an esteemed educational collaboration between Kent State University and The Cleveland Orchestra, has returned for its 56th season, which runs through July 28.

The 2024 season is presented by the Kulas Foundation.

The Kent Blossom Music Festival features a lineup of performances, including four faculty concerts showcasing 19 outstanding professional musicians, 10 young artist concerts with 43 student participants from around the globe, and a special side-by-side concert with The Cleveland Orchestra at the Blossom Music Center.

All faculty concerts will be ticketed events held at the Ludwig Recital Hall in Kent State University's Glauser School of Music.

The Faculty Concert Series kicked off June 26 with performances by pianist Orion Weiss and violinist Arnaud Sussmann, both artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The series continues with Grammy Award-winning ensemble Imani Winds on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. On July 10 at 7:30 p.m., the Poiesis Quartet, winners of the 2023 Grand Prize at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the 2024 Concert Artists Guild Competition, will take the stage.

The series concludes on July 17 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by violinist William Hagen, joined by musicians from The Cleveland Orchestra, including Afendi Yusuf (clarinet), Stephen Tavani (violin), William Bender (viola), Tanya Ell (cello), Charles Paul (double bass), Barrick Stees (bassoon), and Richard King (horn).

For more information about the performers, concerts, artists meet and greets and post-concert receptions, CLICK HERE.