Kent Blossom Music Festival returns for 57th season with international talent, renowned performers

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Blossom Music Festival is back for its 57th season, bringing a summer of world-class chamber music, renowned guest artists and a unique partnership with The Cleveland Orchestra to Northeast Ohio.

This summer’s programming will feature faculty and guest artist performances, student concerts and a culminating side-by-side concert with The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center.

The Faculty Concert Series started June 25 and will run through July 16 at Kent State’s Ludwig Recital Hall and will include:



June 25 – Windsync with pianist Jon Kimura Parker

July 2– Imani Winds, recent Grammy winners

July 9– Cellist Santiago Cañon-Valencia with pianist Jee-Won Oh

July 16 – Miami String Quartet with pianist Jerry Wong

In addition to the faculty series, 42 young artists, including five Kent State alumni, will perform in 10 student-led concerts across Northeast Ohio. The Young Artist Concert Series will take place on the weekends of July 3–6 and July 18–20 in venues such as the Hudson Library, Mixon Hall, and Laurel Lake Retirement Community.

The festival concludes Friday, July 26, with the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

For more information or to buy tickets, click HERE.