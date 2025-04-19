Kent State Fashion students say fashion will always be relevant as Fashion Week kicks off

KENT, Ohio — Senior fashion students at Kent State University are proving that fashion isn’t frivolous — it’s essential. It’s a reflection of the times, and a form of expression that can speak louder than words.

This week, students at Kent State’s School of Fashion are showcasing their work during the 2025 Annual Fashion Show — the centerpiece of a week-long celebration of student talent.

The show, running April 24–26 at Crawford Hall, features 161 looks from 41 student designers, selected by a panel of industry professionals.

The garments span categories from evening wear to universal design and sustainable fashion. But beneath the fabric, students say, is a deeper message.

News 5 Brye Wheeler's pieces are rich in texture and shape, reflect cultural identity.



“Fashion is such a big indicator of where we are in the world… in the economy,” said Brye Wheeler, a senior designer whose collection is inspired by Black hair.

Her pieces, rich in texture and shape and reflect cultural identity.

“It’s just a true indicator of where we are as a society — what we like to do, what we like to wear, where we’re going in the future.”

News 5 Senior designer Rachel Stauffer used her research into clothing waste and landfills as the foundation for her biodegradable collection.

Senior designer Rachel Stauffer used her research into clothing waste and landfills as the foundation for her biodegradable collection, titled “Bury Me.”

“I wanted to find a way to combat this and find a solution to it,” she said. “Everything’s naturally dyed and 3D block printed by hand.”

Others, like Kaitlyn Graham, focused on craftsmanship and longevity in their collections.

“I’m creating looks that are timeless and will last long,” Graham said.

Graham's collection was inspired by women feeling valued and worth. Details are a reflection of her faith.

News 5 Senior Kaitlyn Graham, focused on craftsmanship and longevity in their collections.

“The flames on the sleeves are showing my belief in how God can transform and purify our hearts,” she said.

Many students are using the runway to highlight stories of resilience, identity, and change.

“There’s just some really beautiful collections we have that tell some amazing stories of endurance and self-expression,” said co-producer Brett Ashley Richter.

The Annual Fashion Show is the largest event hosted by the School of Fashion each year and involves students across disciplines — from merchandising and design to PR, modeling, and stage management. The production is led by co-producers Richter and Amelia Gardner with help from faculty directors and designers in residence.

News 5 The production is led by co-producers Richter and Amelia Gardner with help from faculty directors and designers in residence.

“You can really see that passion. And especially when things are changing in the world, you see that in their work and it’s really beautiful,” said Gardner.

For students like these seniors, the show is both a launchpad and a reflection of the time they’ve spent developing their voice, in style and in message.

“Everybody wears clothes. Everybody’s first impression is tied to what you’re wearing,” Caroline Hill, a fashion student, said. “So I think it’s really important in building community.”

Hill will debut her collection, ID Cloaked. The clothes are a reflection of exploration and identity.

She says she's not worried about her future in the world of design and fashion and knows there will always be a place for her.

News 5 Caroline Hill will debut her collection, ID Cloaked. The clothes a reflection of exploring and identity.



“Fashion is one of the most global and largest industries,” she said.

The Annual Fashion Show also caps off Kent State’s Fashion Week, a packed lineup of events celebrating student creativity and a look at the future of fashion.

Kent State Fashion Week Schedule: April 21–26



Monday, April 21

9 a.m. – First Year Visuals Fashion Show, Rockwell Hall 10 a.m.–12 p.m. – Kent State University Museum Tour 3:45 p.m. – The Way We Wore: The Evolution of Student Style , Rockwell Hall

Tuesday, April 22

5 p.m. – 3D Virtual Fashion Show, Design Innovation Hub (Blank Lab)

Wednesday, April 23

4 p.m. – Study Away Fashion Show, Rockwell Hall

Thursday, April 24

11 a.m. – Behind the Scenes Fashion Show, Crawford Hall 7 p.m. – Opening Night Annual Fashion Show (student admission only)

Friday, April 25

10:30 a.m. – Hall of Fame Artist Lecture by Donald J Pliner, Rockwell Hall 3–5 p.m. – Live Fashion Illustration + Curator-led Museum Tour 7 p.m. – Awards Night Fashion Show & Dessert Reception ($75, open to public)

Saturday, April 26

9 a.m. – School of Fashion Scholarship Ceremony, Cartwright Hall 6:30 p.m. – 2025 Hall of Fame Gala featuring Donald J Pliner ($250)



For information on how to get tickets, click HERE.