Kent State University places head football coach on administrative leave

The university said Executive Athletics Deputy Director Greg Glaus will continue to oversee the administrative responsibilities
Kent State University announced Thursday that head football coach Kenni Burns was put on administrative leave with pay.

The university said Executive Athletics Deputy Director Greg Glaus will continue to oversee the administrative responsibilities that relate to the program.

Mark Carney, offensive coordinator, will direct on-field activities, Kent State said.

It is unclear why Glaus was placed on administrative leave.

Kent State said no further comments on the "personnel matter" will be given at this time.

