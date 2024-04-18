Kia to offer free anti-theft upgrades for owners at Cleveland Aquarium event

CLEVELAND — Kia owners concerned about the recent surge in vehicle thefts have an opportunity this weekend to safeguard their cars for free.

Kia Motors America announced a partnership with several local dealerships to host an event at the Cleveland Aquarium, where owners can receive anti-theft software upgrades at no cost.

The initiative comes in response to a concerning trend highlighted on social media, where a method of stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles gained traction, leading to a spate of thefts nationwide.

Kia and Hyundai have been responding by providing complimentary software updates at dealerships and organizing community events like this one.

The urgency stems from an oversight.

Between 2011 and 2021, Kia and Hyundai manufactured many of their vehicles without engine immobilizers, a security feature that prevents hot-wiring and typically costs around $100.

This omission, coupled with the rise of thefts documented by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety starting in 2022, has prompted proactive measures from the automakers.

The event, scheduled for Friday through Sunday, will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

No appointments are necessary, and owners can simply drop by the Cleveland Aquarium located at 200 Sycamore St.

In addition to the software updates, Kia technicians will affix window decals aimed at deterring potential thieves.