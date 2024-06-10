Kids can get free chocolate and ice cream with Malley's Summer Reading Club

The summer slide is when kids can lose ground on skills learned in school while they're out for summer break, like reading.

Childhood literacy is important to News 5.

Since 2016, our staff, viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund have donated more than $130,000 in new books for students at our partner schools. We know children who are strong readers are better aligned for future success.

Viewers like you help make a recipe for success for Cleveland kids

We are always looking for ways to help kids continue to flex their reading muscles.

Malley’s Chocolates has a new summer reading program that encourages kids to read their way to a free sundae!

If you’d like to participate, stop by a Malley’s store, get your game card and start reading.

Four hours of reading equals a free candy bar. Eight hours equals a free ice cream sundae. And additional hours get you entered to win a tour of Malley’s Brook Park chocolate factory.

Parents or guardians must initial for each hour read, and then you need an in-store validation sticker.

I talked with Mike Malley, president and CEO of Malley's Chocolates, about why this program is important to his family business.

"Because we think it's important that everyone is a great reader," he said. "I grew up in my school system where we had a summer reading list, and I've seen the local libraries do that too. So, I thought what a great way to re-engage with the community and advocate for the importance of reading, and not only the importance, but the joy of reading! Reading is supposed to be fun. Chocolate is fun. Ice cream is fun. So, we just thought it would be a good way to tie all those fun things together."

Malley’s will also be hosting story time at its different locations this summer. CLICK HERE for more information.