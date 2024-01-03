Watch Now
Kitten rescued by University Circle Police after being stuck under shuttle bus

Video from University Circle Police shows 2 officers rescuing a 10-week-old kitten stuck inside a shuttle bus.
Kitten caper
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jan 03, 2024
CLEVELAND — A 10-week-old kitten is safe and now has a new home after being rescued by police.

The kitten was stuck in a Tudor Arms transport shuttle bus that was parked on Carnegie Avenue, according to University Circle Police.

On Tuesday, employees tried to free the kitten, but after an hour of trying with no luck, employees called University Circle police.

Two officers responded, and in about an hour, they were able to capture the kitten after crawling underneath the vehicle.

The kitten was brought back to the University Circle Police Department where a dispatcher fell in love with her, named her Opal, and took her home.

