Kittens Tahini and Falafel are the Cleveland APL Pets of the Week; International Cat Show at IX Center

The International Cat Show is at the IX Center on Saturday and Sunday. In honor of the show, this week's Pets of the Week are kittens Tahini and Falafel.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 14, 2023
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

This week, in honor of theInternational Cat Show, kittens Tahini and Falafel are Cleveland APL Pets of the Week.

Meet the girls:

Tahini and Falafel are 2-month-old female kittens who will be available for adoption at the cat show with many other cats and kittens! They were born in our care on Aug. 8th to a pregnant mom with one of our amazing foster volunteers! Their mom, Pita, and littermates have been adopted, but these 2 wonderful ladies are looking for their forever homes!

"Over 1000 famous cats, fancy cats, adoptable cats, athletic cats and influencer cats return to the I-X Center on October 14-15, 2023. More than 15,000 cat lovers and enthusiasts will enjoy two full days of cat competitions, performances, adoptions, shopping, contests, and more," the show's website says.

