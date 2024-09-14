Korean war soldier identified as Cleveland native

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native John Paul Ryhter was reported missing in action in Korea on Dec. 1, 1950.

Remains were recovered in 1954 but couldn’t be identified.

They were exhumed in 2019, and in April of this year, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of Sgt. Ryhter using DNA and other means.

Courtesy of the Rhyter family SGT John Paul Rhyter

Finally accounted for, and coming home.

Sgt Ryhter has been awarded the following:



The Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster

The Korean Service Medal

The United Nations Service Medal

The National Defense Service Medal

The Korean Presidential Unit Citation

The Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

His name is now permanently inscribed on the "Courts of the Missing" at the Honolulu Memorial. Since he has been accounted for and will rest in a known gravesite, a rosette will be placed next to his name on the Court of the Missing.

Survived by five nephews and a niece, John Paul Ryhter, who died at the age of 22 almost three-quarters of a century ago, will be buried with full military honors in Bedford Sept. 20.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Romito Funeral Home on Broadway Avenue.

Sgt. Ryhter will be laid to rest afterward at Bedford Cemetery.

Veterans and Veteran groups are welcome to attend.