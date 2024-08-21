Lake Catholic High School director of performing arts fired after allegations of inappropriate conduct

MENTOR, Ohio — The director of performing arts at Lake Catholic High School has been fired following allegations of inappropriate conduct with students, according to a letter sent to school alumni.

According to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, Scott Posey was fired at the conclusion of Lake Catholic's investigation this month.

The Diocese said that in January 2024, it received a report alleging Posey engaged in inappropriate conduct with two female students 15 years ago, but that conduct "did not involve physical contact with the students."

However, those allegations triggered an investigation in which the Diocese said another female graduate told investigators she engaged in inappropriate conduct with Posey while she was a student that "included touching of a sexual nature."

The diocese said that the allegation was immediately reported to law enforcement and that Posey was placed on administrative leave.

In its statement, the diocese said "civil authorities" are currently investigating the allegations.

News 5 reached out to Lake County authorities but could not confirm which agency was investigating or if any criminal charges had been filed.

The Diocese asks anyone who wants to report inappropriate conduct to contact local law enforcement.

The Diocese's full statement is below: