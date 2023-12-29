Lakewood Citizens Police Academy returns after 4-year hiatus

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It’s been a long time since the Lakewood Police Department has had its Citizens Police Academy up and running, but Captain Gary Stone says it's back.

Stone says the department delayed the program for four years due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages.

But since its return, he says the class is already filled.

“I was happy to see that many people signed up and took an interest in it, especially since we have several students from the high school that are attending too,” said Stone.

During the nine-week class, which begins on Jan. 10, Stone says the community will get the opportunity to learn more about the department’s daily operations.

The department will also touch on other topics like traffic patrol, policies and procedures and how officers respond to calls from Lakewood residents.

“I just think that many people see police officers out there handling things or interact with police officers, but they don’t exactly know the amount of training and the amount of specialization and the amount of work it takes to become a police officer,” said Stone.

However, Stone says the perspective of those in the class will change once they attend and then graduate on March 6.

“(The) police department has to have the support of the community that it serves,” said Stone.

News 5’ talked to two people who are in support of the academy, and both had the same thing on the top of their minds.

“I think the most important thing is people’s safety,” said Robert Bittikofer, a Lakewood resident.

Bittikofer says the community is safe, but as someone who needs assistance to walk, he is concerned about his surroundings when it comes to drivers.

“I was hit by a car,” said Bittikofer. “I think that needs to be addressed somehow.”

Other residents like Mary Flynn told News 5 she hopes the academy will address safety too, while also helping Lakewood residents become more well-rounded.

“In order for any communities in today’s world to thrive and for our young people to grow to be grownups and live in communities that are safe and structured and healthy, the community has to work together,” said Flynn.

Although the class is filled, Flynn tells News 5 she would consider joining a future class.