Large fire engulfs Vermilion Country Club Saturday night

A large fire broke out and badly damaged the Vermilion County Club Saturday night.

According to the Vermilion Fire Department, they responded to a call for a fire just before 9 p.m., and they arrived to everyone evacuated safely from the building as it became fully engulfed in flames.

It took six fire departments a few hours to extinguish the flames.

"We had flames showing on the east end of the building, which was attached to the residence. There's a residence and then an area which was set up to be like a pro shop and then the Country Club itself where they had their bar and their tables for eating. hat's That's where the majority of the fire was when we first got here," said Vermilion Township Fire Chief Frank Triana.

According to Triana, the club will be closed for the foreseeable future. While the owner of the club said they had just finished cooking before the fire began, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

There were no injuries.

News 5 will update this story with more details as they become available.