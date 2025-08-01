Last day to sign up for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon, 5K, 10K and Relay at reduced price

Today is the last day to sign up for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon, News 5K, 10K and relay at a reduced price.

The event, which News 5 helps sponsor, is taking place Aug. 17, starting and ending at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Perks for this year's race include:



On-course bands

A "Rockin" T-shirt and medal

Free entry to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for Half Marathon runners

A post-race party at Nuevo with free beer for 21+ participants

Plus plenty more at the Rock Hall Plaza

Prices are set to increase tomorrow, Aug. 2. Click here if you would like to purchase a ticket before the cost goes up.