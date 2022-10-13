Latest work survey shows salaries are up in candidate-driven market

CLEVELAND — Robert Half has released its 2023 Salary Guide, and it shows it's still a candidate-driven market.

George Woloszyn, Robert Half Branch Manager, says it's important to differentiate between the economy and the job market.

He says the job market in the Cleveland area is still strong. He says salaries for professional, in-demand jobs right now are up 5-10%.

"There are probably two jobs for every one person looking," said Woloszyn.

Robert Half data shows 46% of employers are offering higher starting salaries to recruit skilled professionals, and 83% have added new perks, with remote work opportunities still leading the way.

However, despite increasing salaries, almost half of working professionals plan to ask for a raise by the end of this year.

Woloszyn says asking for a raise has become a much more comfortable and expected experience for both employee and employer.

Also, the new data from Robert Half shows 30% of workers research salaries and share discrepancies with their managers.