Law enforcement agencies across Northeast Ohio rally around the daughter of Ashtabula Co. deputy

GENEVA, Ohio — Police departments across Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga Counties are coming together to support one of their own.

The daughter of Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Munk is fighting cancer for the third time.

“She’s an amazing daughter,” said Munk.

In 2019, at 8-years-old Addie Munk was diagnosed with cancer.

“She was complaining of some vision problems, we took her into the doctor, they did a scan, and it came in that she did had a tumor on the back side of her brain. It was medulloblastoma,” explained Munk.

After surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, he said his daughter was doing well until January 2021.

“It actually came back worse, which was came back brain, spine and spinal fluid,” said Munk.

Then, just last month, the cancer came back for a third time. Addie is undergoing radiation five times a week for six weeks.

Munk’s friend and fellow deputy Mike Tseveos is organizing a fundraiser to help Munk and his family cover medical bills.

Word of the fundraiser just started spreading to other departments this week and already Tseveos said the response has been overwhelming from first responders.

“I was extremely grateful to see the outcome that came from this and everybody whose willing to chip in and help somebody they don’t even know,” said Tseveos.

There is a strong bond that ties together those who wear the badge. “Nobody fights alone in this family,” said Tseveos.

The fundraiser will be held at Spire in Geneva Township on March 8, and the public is welcome. Tickets are $25 dollars. Tickets are being sold through the FOP Lodge #106.