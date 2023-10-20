Lawmaker fears streaming platforms could hurt small businesses, working on legislation to address it

Local restaurants like Saucy Brew Works say they’re in support of one lawmaker’s effort to potentially stop Ohio’s public colleges and universities from airing sporting events exclusively on streaming platforms.

“I would love for things to go back to the way they were where you don’t have to worry about — can I watch the game?” said Saucy Brew Works Bar Manager, Michael Habusta.

Game days in Ohio aren’t just a big deal for fans. Habusta said it’s a big moneymaker for their restaurant, too.

“We’re so used to having all of this on basic cable or basic television,” said Habusta.

At Saucy Brew Works, their environment is made to host sporting events, from their spacious dining area to multiple TVs.

But, unfortunately, when they can’t stream games, workers say it hurts their business.

“It has a chain effect all the way down to kitchen staff that we have to cut because we’re not busy enough,” said Habusta.

Because of this frustration from consumers, restaurant and bar owners, State Senator Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) says he is drafting this legislation.

He says he’s doing this because he’s worried about small businesses and college students who may not be able to afford to stream these games.

He’s also concerned for fans who live in rural areas and don’t have access to high-speed broadband internet service.

“It's ridiculous that the little guy is going to get screwed in this again, that they pay more to watch a game on streaming or something down the road,” said DeMora.

While DeMora represents the majority of Franklin County, he believes this is a state-wide issue.

“I represent myself and other fans that, for the first time since 1997, weren't able to watch the game on a different network, and we had to pay for it by streaming. Those are my constituents, and I'm a fan, and I think something needs to be done about it,” said DeMora.

Jon Miller with NBC Sports told the Columbus Dispatch that streaming is the way of the future, and it's a very important part of every deal that they do.

As for sports bars, you may be wondering about the difference in cost versus what regular consumers pay.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m under the impression that purchasing a streaming service for a commercial restaurant is astronomically more expensive than purchasing for your individual home use,” said Habusta. “It was never a problem until now; the streaming platforms have now taken over.”

DeMora expects to introduce this legislation sometime once the election is over.