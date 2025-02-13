Learn about your brain health during this webinar series for Black History Month

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals' Brain Health and Memory Center, a distinguished member of the Cleveland Alzheimer Disease Research Center (CADRC), is hosting a free month-long webinar series every Thursday to spread education and awareness in the black community on brain health.

This year’s focus will highlight genetics and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as two different sessions on caretaking.

The final session will focus on hypertension and brain health.

“Being able to share that information to help others so that they can better themselves or help their family members is very special to me,” said Lyndsi Powell.

Powell, who’s a member of the Black History Month Webinar Series planning committee, told News 5 the initiative began in 2021 when she and her team at University Hospitals’ Brain Health and Memory Center wanted to raise awareness about chronic health conditions that significantly impact the black community.

“I’m in the Brain Health and Memory Center because I have family who has been affected by dementia, and so it’s very near and dear to my heart,” said Powell. “Strokes are very high within the black community, hypertension or high blood pressure, which can also lead to some of these strokes as well as diabetes, high cholesterol, also Parkinson’s Disease.”

Powell said she hopes this educational resource will be helpful, especially for those who have challenging lifestyles or limited access to care.

“With a virtual series like this, it sort of takes away some of that layer of being a little bit apprehensive,” Powell said.

For panelists like Reverend Frederick Knuckles, it’s a way for him to connect outside of his role as a Pastor at New Fellowship Baptist Church.

“I’ve always thought it was important, being a pastor to have connections with resources and programs,” Knuckles said.

Knuckles told News 5 he plans to use his own experience and work with the Alzheimer’s Association to support family members who are stepping in as Alzheimer’s caregivers to assist their loved ones.

“Last year, I was diagnosed with MCI, which is mild cognitive impairment, which means that I may be in a position to be an Alzheimer’s patient myself, so while I can, I’ll connect who I can with whomever I can,” Knuckles said.

The next virtual session is on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.

Use this registration link to register for all four sessions.

The link will also allow you to access previous recordings.