LGBTQ+ business-focused organization in Northeast Ohio hosts career, resource fair for community

Members of the LGBTQ+ community met with Northeast Ohio companies at a career and resource fair on Saturday at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland.

Plexus LGBT & Allied Chamber of Commerce, the only LGBTQ+ business-focused organization in Northeast Ohio, partnered with the center to host the event.

Companies in finance, wealth management, HR, IT, manufacturing and many more were represented at the fair.

Plexus Board Member Otto Tyson told News 5 how important it is to make sure people in the LGBTQ+ community are supported and getting opportunities at companies that promote diversity and inclusion.

"Right now more than ever it's difficult to understand from a website or a PR (public relations) release where corporations stand. So whether you'll truly be comfortable working in that space, and if they'll value your skills— can be hard to navigate," Tyson explained. "What Plexus has done is prescreened and taken that stress off of our community. So they can walk in today, they can have some resume building help, some interview prep, professional headshots and just be here."

If you could not make it to this event, Plexus is open to new members, and there are a lot of upcoming events.