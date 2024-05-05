Watch Now
'Light Ohio Blue' set to start Monday in honor of law enforcement officers

Drew Scofield
DSCF3766_1531427873932_92241792_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 22:05:34-04

Light Ohio Blue is set to start Monday and continue until May 18.

Each May, businesses across the state are encouraged to light up skylines across Ohio blue for law enforcement.

Citizens are also encouraged to change their exterior lights to blue to show support for law enforcement officers and honor those who have died while protecting and serving.

“Our police officers do such a dangerous job, and they know what can happen to them,” said Grace Leon, FBI Cleveland Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association’s Light Ohio Blue Campaign

Last year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 137 officers across the county died in the line of duty. In June 2000, Grace Leon’s husband, Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was killed while working.

“For families like mine that have lost a loved one in the line of duty it’s so impactful,” she said about Light Ohio Blue.

On Thursday, Leon, along with other volunteers, passed out free blue light bulbs donated by Home Depot at Steelyard Commons to local police departments.

Residents who wish to shine blue light bulbs can check with their local police departments for a blue bulb.

