'Lights On:' Slavic Village looks to reinvigorate vacant storefronts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A historic section of Cleveland is hoping to attract new business and restore its once-vibrant storefronts.

The effort, led by Slavic Village Development (SVD), launched in the fall as the “Lights On” initiative.

At its peak in the 1920s, the neighborhood near Broadway and Fleet avenues flourished with businesses and housing to support a community of new Americans. In 2023, SVD reported storefront vacancy to be around 45%.

“Before everybody was family, everybody was a Polish immigrant,” said SVD interim director Marilyn Mosinski. “We want to revitalize it. We want to bring the life back to it. We have some businesses that are already in here, some that are coming.”

Mosinski, who was born and raised in Slavic Village, believes the neighborhood has the potential to return to its former glory. She and other residents think it should be a homegrown effort.

“We want to see good food, we want to see good coffee, we want to see a place for people to gather in this space,” said Tiffany Andreoli, who moved to Slavic Village nearly 15 years ago.

Andreoli and her husband recently purchased a historic brick building on Fleet Avenue and have been renovating the space. The couple is among the first recipients of funding through Cleveland’s White Box program.

The initiative provides up to $50,000 in matching funds to bring vacant buildings up to code and turn them into viable commercial properties. SVD has been advocating for residents to take the helm of the neighborhood’s revitalization.

“To see neighborhood-based developers is so key for neighborhoods like Slavic Village that are kind of on the cusp of redevelopment,” said Andreoli.

Like other neighborhoods, Slavic Village’s brick-and-mortar storefronts suffered the economic woes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising popularity of online shopping.

“There have been some significant hurdles that I think everyone has been experiencing,” said Greta Thomas, the business development associate for SVD.

She explained many of the buildings are still looking for the right investors and business owners to occupy the vacant spaces. SVD has been touting the neighborhood’s walkability, central location and the residents’ loyalty as selling points to attract new business.

“People have lived here their whole lives and there’s also people who just moved. And they show incredible initiative to be involved,” Thomas said.

The group acknowledged Slavic Village has felt overlooked in recent years and hopes any negative perceptions associated with the neighborhood can be turned around.

“This is a great area. And it’s alive,” said Mosinski. “And it’s just a matter of the street coming back to life for us.”

She said there are many resources available for interested investors and new business owners, including mentorship opportunities, and the city plans to announce more grant and loan options in 2024.