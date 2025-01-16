Linndale police looking for woman they say fled the scene after crashing into school bus

The Linndale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who authorities say hit a school bus and another vehicle on Thursday morning and then fled.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Bellaire Avenue and West 117th Street.

According to police, the woman hit a Cleveland school bus carrying multiple small children and then struck another vehicle before driving away from the scene.

The woman's vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information about the crash or the woman's identity is asked to call police at 216-251-1234. Tips can be anonymous.

Authorities are asking the woman to come forward to talk with officers.