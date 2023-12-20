LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in Northeast Ohio

If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned.
Here is a list of restaurants open in the Cleveland area on Christmas:
- Denny's: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
- King Wah in Rocky River.
- Hunan of Solon in Solon.
- Mitchell's Fish Market in Woodmere.
- Boston Market: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
- Dunkin' Donuts: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
If your restaurant is open on Christmas, email courtney.shaw@wews.com.
