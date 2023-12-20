Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas in Northeast Ohio

Buy this $6 Denny’s T-shirt and you could get free breakfast for a year
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Buy this $6 Denny’s T-shirt and you could get free breakfast for a year
Posted at 11:10 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 11:10:23-05

If you've seen "A Christmas Story" or "Santa Clause," you know that Christmas dinner might not go as planned.

Here is a list of restaurants open in the Cleveland area on Christmas:

  • Denny's: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
  • King Wah in Rocky River.
  • Hunan of Solon in Solon.
  • Mitchell's Fish Market in Woodmere.
  • Boston Market: various locations in Northeast Ohio.
  • Dunkin' Donuts: various locations in Northeast Ohio.

If your restaurant is open on Christmas, email courtney.shaw@wews.com.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.