Local college students hope to raise money to buy shoes for residents at Cuyahoga Co. Detention Center

CLEVELAND — A group of students from John Carroll University need the community’s help to raise money to provide reliable shoes for residents at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We just want to show that like, you know, three guys in college can do this like really big thing for the community,” said Tim Jerme.

Every Thursday and Friday night inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center’s gym, John Carroll University students like Scott Esteb spend their time giving back to these young men through a casual game of basketball.

“I had a class called Prisons and Human Rights, and I felt inspired by that to kind of go on my own journey and see what I can do to kind of help out,” said Esteb, who is a co-founder for Carroll Baller Kicks.

As a college student, Esteb and the rest of these students, who go by Carroll Ballers, could spend their Friday night doing other things, but Esteb said he finds fulfillment in being right here.

“It’s helped me grow as a person, it’s helped me become more compassionate, more empathetic,” said Esteb.

Esteb said it’s even more special he gets to add meaning to the lives of these young men with his friend Tim Jerme.

“I think that what we're doing really is kind of giving more a sense of equality to the individuals in the JDC,” said Jerme, who is also a co-founder for Carroll Baller Kicks.

Because Jerme and Esteb are seniors, they said their time with Carroll Ballers will soon end; so, they and Senior Jake Smith, who’s also in Carroll Ballers, are on a mission to make a lasting impact once they graduate this spring.

“We decided to do Carroll Baller Kicks, and basically Carol Baller Kicks, in short, aims to just provide adequate athletic footwear for all the residents within the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center,” said Smith.

Detention Center Activities Coordinator Ian Cunningham tells News 5 that this donation would mean the world to these young men.

"These residents here, sometimes they’re playing in flip flops or some Bob Barker shoes that have holes in them. We replace those shoes with new ones, but they’re not basketball athletic shoes,” said Cunningham.

So far, the group has raised about $1,400.

They say their goal is $5,000, so they’re asking for the community’s support before their deadline in mid-April.

“There are so many kids here, and I say this all the time, that just feel forgotten," said Cunningham. "Volunteering to help the kids, volunteering to give back, these doors are open for people that want to give to the kids. Donating some shoes would be amazing. It would be something that, again, the kids will never forget."

To donate, click this link here.

Then, under “I wish to support,” select “Other” and simply type in Carroll Ballers.

You will then be asked to put your donation amount as well as your personal information.