Local content creators, small business owners speak out amid potential TikTok ban

OHIO — A growing concern of a potential TikTok ban in the United States has been a big wakeup call for some local content creators like Joey Kinsley.

“I’m on rented land like if this thing goes, I’m done,” said Kinsley.

With more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, the Rocky River native has made a big name for himself as Sir Yacht.

“A lot of stuff I do is centered around Ohio and Cleveland and Midwest stuff, but a lot of like challenge content,” said Kinsley.

While Kinsley said he’s having fun, he’s also making a living from his TikTok videos by doing random things he said most people would call insane.

“I love doing things that like are very challenging,” said Kinsley.

But if a TikTok ban is put in place, will this mean the end of Sir Yacht?

“Two years ago, if you would’ve asked me this question, I think I would’ve had a different answer for you, I would’ve been a little more terrified,” he said.

Yet, Kinsley said he’s not because he’s found ways to diversify his brand across other social media apps, so if a ban does happen, he said he’ll be okay.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Ochsenbein said not having TikTok would be a huge blow to her business, which makes unique candles out of your favorite food or drink.

“It’s definitely sad because, like I said, I built my name through TikTok,” said Ochsenbein.

Ochsenbein first started using the popular app to edit content for Akron Lights Candle Company.

What she said she didn’t expect to follow is this.

“I gained like over 100,000 followers in just a couple months and that's the importance with TikTok and small businesses,” said Ochsenbein.

Now, with the potential for a ban, she’s not sure what this will mean for her future, especially since 70% of her customers come from the app.

“In this economy, I feel like it would close my business for sure,” said Ochsenbein.

Whether you are a local content creator or a small business owner, law experts at Case Western Reserve University said now’s the time to talk to your audience so you can market your brand on the right social media platform if TikTok is banned.

“Look to the future, always prepare yourself and start thinking now: what can you do to engage your customers, so you need to do that, whether it's on other platforms or reach out to them and see what works and what doesn't work,” said CWRU Associate Professor of Law, Anat Alon–Beck.

“Even if this doesn’t get banned, to let it be a wakeup call to be like you’re on rented land like diversify as much as you can,” said Kinsley.